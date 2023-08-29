Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $82,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.