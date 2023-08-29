Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.85. 2,362,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

