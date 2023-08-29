Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Financial Contrast

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 2.43% 9.14% 3.03% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

58.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amazon.com and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $513.98 billion 2.70 -$2.72 billion $1.27 106.10 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amazon.com. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 2 47 0 2.96 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $160.87, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Boxed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, Blink, eero, and Echo; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, and advertisers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

