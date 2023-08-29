Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

