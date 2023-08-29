Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $66.67

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.