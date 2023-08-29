Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $51.40

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

