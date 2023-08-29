Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $10.58

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grifols alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.