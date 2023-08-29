Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $10.58

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
