Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $395.63

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

GS opened at $325.98 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

