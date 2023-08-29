Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BROGW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

brooge energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary brooge petroleum and gas investment company fze (“bpgic”), a fujairah free zone entity. bpgic is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the strait of hormuz adjacent to the port of fujairah in the united arab emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.