Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BROGW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
