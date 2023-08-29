Brookfield Property Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 2.9 %
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 11,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
