Brookfield Property Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 11,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.