Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,792. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

