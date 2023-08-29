Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $213.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,623,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

