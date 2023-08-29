BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BuzzFeed stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.25.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 51.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

