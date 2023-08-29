Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 1,391 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 9,609 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $244,164.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

