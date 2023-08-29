Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,291,273. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

