California Resources Co. (CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 67,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in California Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in California Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

