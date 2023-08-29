California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,387,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 440,751 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,347,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.43. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

