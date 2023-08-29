California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CWT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 181,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

