Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $243,600.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.