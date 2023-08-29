Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

