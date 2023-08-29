Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $14.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. 172,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,496. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,014 shares of company stock worth $70,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

