Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,901 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 2.20% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,142. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

