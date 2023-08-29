Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.