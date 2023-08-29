Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,089. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $564.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.54 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $529,572 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Cardlytics by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 310,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

