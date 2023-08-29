CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 82.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

