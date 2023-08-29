Carlton Investments Ltd (CINPA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 17th

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
