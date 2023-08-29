Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVONF remained flat at C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday. Carnarvon Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
Carnarvon Energy Company Profile
