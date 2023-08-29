Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Up 216.7 %

Shares of CCAIW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

