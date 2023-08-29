Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 376,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,758,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 246,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 1,775,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,813. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.