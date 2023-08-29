Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,040,551. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

