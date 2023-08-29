Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.80. 436,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,583. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

