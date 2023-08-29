Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,552 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 620,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,895. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.