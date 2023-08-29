Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,487 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 555,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 1,732,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

