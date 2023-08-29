Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cato from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Cato alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CATO

Cato Stock Up 0.4 %

Cato Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $7.79 on Friday. Cato has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Cato’s payout ratio is -971.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cato by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 591.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.