CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 22.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

