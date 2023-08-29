Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Down 7%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 175,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 28,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Ceapro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Further Reading

