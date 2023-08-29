Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 31st total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

CGAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. 98,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,725. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

