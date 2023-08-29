Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 1,960 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Trading Up 6.3 %

TSLA stock traded up $15.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,181,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,025,750. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $806.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day moving average of $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

