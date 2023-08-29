Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.98. 6,235,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.