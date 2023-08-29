Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,400 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,338. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

