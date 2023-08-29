Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 956.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,229,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,687,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

