Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $209,000 in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BZ shares. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 2,760,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.