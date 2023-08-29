Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 2.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $2,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 11.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

XPeng stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,368,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

