Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 3,892,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,616,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

