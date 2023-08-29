Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETUW remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,045. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

