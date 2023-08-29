CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

CFSB stock remained flat at $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. CFSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.12.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

