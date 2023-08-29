Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.69. 159,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

