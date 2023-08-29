Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of M&T Bank worth $413,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.07. 178,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,569. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

