Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Boston Scientific worth $372,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,139 shares of company stock worth $4,192,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 5,164,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,551. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

