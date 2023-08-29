Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $386.51 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $386,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 417,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.